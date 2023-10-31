660 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. MercadoLibre makes up 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,411,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $12.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,238.50. 150,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,451.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,287.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,257.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.