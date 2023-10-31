AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 175,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89.6% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

