abrdn plc Acquires 46,967 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up 0.7% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.95% of Baker Hughes worth $303,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 1,487,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,344. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

