abrdn plc Buys 175,755 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,755 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $140,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.11. 857,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.