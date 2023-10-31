abrdn plc Buys 646,862 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,862 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $183,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 342,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.