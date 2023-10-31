abrdn plc Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

abrdn plc increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $221,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.20. 234,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,414. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

