abrdn plc Has $122.15 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.04% of Credicorp worth $122,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,515,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.93. 31,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $160.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.50). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

