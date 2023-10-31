abrdn plc Has $130.16 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.71% of Globant worth $130,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.15.

GLOB stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.05. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

