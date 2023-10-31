abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

abrdn plc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 284.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 495,285 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.53% of Lululemon Athletica worth $253,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $390.70. 266,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,564. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.91 and its 200 day moving average is $377.80. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

