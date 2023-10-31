abrdn plc Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

abrdn plc grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of S&P Global worth $150,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $305.05 and a one year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

