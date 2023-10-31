abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,816 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.45% of Waste Connections worth $166,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

