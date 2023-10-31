Acacia Research (ACTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 68,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,053. The firm has a market cap of $353.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.42. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Acacia Research by 4,761.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 287.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 906,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,680 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

