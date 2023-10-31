Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,737 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.1% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. abrdn plc owned about 0.22% of Accenture worth $455,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.92. 502,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.75 and its 200 day moving average is $304.38. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

