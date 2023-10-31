Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. Adaptive Biotechnologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 3.0 %
ADPT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 488,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,149,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649,493 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
