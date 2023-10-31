Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.00 million-$420.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 296,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,717. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.57.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

