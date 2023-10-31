Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 157,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,896. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aemetis from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aemetis news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,891.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

