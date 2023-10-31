Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $159,592.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $159,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

