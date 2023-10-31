Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 259.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect Aeterna Zentaris to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEZS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEZS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

