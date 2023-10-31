AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AGCO Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AGCO traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.66. 1,215,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.31. AGCO has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.