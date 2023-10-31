AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of AGCO traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.66. 1,215,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.31. AGCO has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
