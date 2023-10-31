Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 7,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,176. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

