Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.25% and a negative return on equity of 249.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKBA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 486,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,745. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,330,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 992,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

