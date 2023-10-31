Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.25% and a negative return on equity of 249.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AKBA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 486,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,745. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
