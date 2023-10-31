Algorand One Day Volume Reaches $48.34 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $866.87 million and $48.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,925,373,790 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

