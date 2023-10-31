Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.02

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$76.02 and last traded at C$75.53, with a volume of 720639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATD shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. CSFB upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.59.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.1455874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

