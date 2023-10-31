All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 440,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,136. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

