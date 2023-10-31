All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. 1,768,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,978,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.