Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-6.90 EPS.

Allegion Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $98.93. 1,095,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,010. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

