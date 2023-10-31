Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 743,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $98.58. 1,203,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

