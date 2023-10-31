AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.