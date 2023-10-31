AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,283 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 43.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $825,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

