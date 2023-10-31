AlloVir (ALVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect AlloVir to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AlloVir Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 315,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,269. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AlloVir in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

In other news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $26,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,173,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 10,516 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $26,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,173,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 11,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $28,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,003 shares of company stock worth $79,453. Company insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth about $4,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,728,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 728,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 650,871 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 352,919 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

