Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,560.00

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($18.98) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($18.98), with a volume of 24476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,580 ($19.23).

Alpha Group International Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,911.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,088.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,154.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Alpha Group International’s payout ratio is 1,086.96%.

About Alpha Group International

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

Further Reading

