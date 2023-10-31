AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 17,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $7,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $6,406,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 295.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,104,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,832. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.01.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

