AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 17,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.35.
Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,104,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,832. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.01.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
