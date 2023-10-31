Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69.

Amcor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. 11,649,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680,337. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

