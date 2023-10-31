AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.24

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 238771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

AMERCO Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

About AMERCO

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Get Free Report)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

