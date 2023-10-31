Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,448. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 136.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 108.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

