American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Up 9.5% in October

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Insider Transactions at American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 1,005,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

