American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. 92,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 436,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.10 price objective on American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
