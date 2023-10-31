American Superconductor (AMSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 52,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,021. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMSC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

