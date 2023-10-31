AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.5 %

AMETEK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.78. 1,428,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $128.48 and a 52 week high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

