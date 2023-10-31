Analyzing BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and Rimini Street’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $36.49 million 1.01 -$3.86 million ($0.12) -15.42 Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.47 -$2.48 million $0.05 43.40

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BSQUARE and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -8.62% -6.98% -5.86% Rimini Street 1.00% -45.28% 8.81%

Summary

Rimini Street beats BSQUARE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices. It also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, the company provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Rimini Street

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; and Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

