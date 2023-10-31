Analyzing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $890,000.00 209.78 -$77.97 million ($0.66) -1.82 Sunrun $2.32 billion 0.90 $173.38 million $0.38 25.40

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sunrun 0 4 16 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ESS Tech and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 175.00%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $27.55, suggesting a potential upside of 186.38%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -2,979.22% -76.05% -60.51% Sunrun 3.66% 1.18% 0.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunrun beats ESS Tech on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

