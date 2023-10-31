Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,644. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

