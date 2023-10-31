Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 71,881 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,881 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $68,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. 1,149,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

