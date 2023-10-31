Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 17,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Antero Resources
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:AR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. 5,352,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,265. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Resources
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.