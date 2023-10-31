Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 17,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. 5,352,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,265. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.