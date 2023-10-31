Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $233.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 233 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 233.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 18028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.50 ($2.91).

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £133.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5,987.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

Featured Articles

