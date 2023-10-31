Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $233.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 233 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 233.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 18028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.50 ($2.91).
Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £133.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5,987.50 and a beta of 0.38.
Aptitude Software Group Company Profile
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aptitude Software Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.