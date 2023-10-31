Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

