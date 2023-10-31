Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. 2,587,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

