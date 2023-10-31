Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $215.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $25.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.14. 6,571,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,203. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $201.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at $326,357,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,357,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,440 shares of company stock worth $19,607,265. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

