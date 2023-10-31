Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

