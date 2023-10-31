ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASE Technology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,461. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.