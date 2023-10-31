Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.15. The stock had a trading volume of 56,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,218. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $251.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.